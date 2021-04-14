Three-time Grammy award-winner Lizzo is known for huge singles like "Truth Hurts" and "Juice" as well as her critically acclaimed album Cuz I Love You, and since the multitalented artist's astronomical rise, she has also become a cheerleader and spokesperson for the fat community. Throughout countless interviews and features, Lizzo has made an effort to promote body positivity and stop people from fat-shaming others.

In a recent TikTok stitch, the multihyphenate further elaborated on the societal challenges that come with being fat after TikTok user @cocainecuban posed the question, "Would you wake up and trade places with somebody who was on the heavier side?"

"I'm glad she asked," Lizzo replied as she began her extensive explanation about the prevailing stigmas against fat people. After citing Dr. Jane Elliot's famous 1968 demonstration about racism, Lizzo repeated the original TikTok user's question, asking, "Would you switch places with a fat person's body tomorrow?"

"You would not because you know that there's a whole system that oppresses fat people that you do not experience and you will never experience," she continued. "So let's remember, body positivity —‌ yes we want to end harassment and shame, but we also are working to dismantle a system that oppresses fat people."

Lizzo's TikTok marks her latest public remarks about fat-shaming and body positivity, giving her fans and followers some food for thought. What are your thoughts on what the Grammy award-winner had to say?