Lizzo shared four selfies on Twitter, Saturday, to remind herself that she's "the finest b*tch in the universe." The post comes in the wake of the "Good as Hell" singer receiving hateful messages on social media, earlier this month.

“Just reminding myself that I’m the finest b*tch in the universe and can’t nobody convince me otherwise not even myself,” she captioned the pictures.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

After releasing her latest single, "Rumors," with Cardi B, the popstar was flooded with hateful messages attacking her weight and race. The comments caused her to break down on Instagram live.

"I don’t mind critiques about me -- my music," she recently said. "I don’t even mind the fat comments, you know. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive."

She continued: "People are like, don’t let ‘em see you with your head down. My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect the times, and this should not fly. This shouldn’t be okay."

Many came to Lizzo's defense, including Offset, Cardi B, and more.

