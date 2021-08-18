Social media apps have often implemented strategies to combat cyber-bullying and hate speech, but with tens of millions of users, monitoring posts and comments can prove to be difficult. Celebrities are often easy targets as their lives are lived out loud, and Lizzo is an artist who has continuously been vocal about enduring harsh remarks from the public.

Recently, the "Rumors" singer shed tears on Livestream as she lamented over being bombarded with negativity. “For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” she said at the time. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

Lizzo's "Rumors" collaborator Cardi B came in to defend her, and according to TMZ, it looks as if Facebook is taking measures to prevent Lizzo from dealing with hateful remarks. The outlet claims that Facebook has "removed a number of comments" on the singer's recent posts on Facebook as well as Instagram.

It is also reported that users who are found repeatedly making distasteful comments that include "hate speech, harassment, and bullying" risk their accounts being removed altogether.

"When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive," said Cardi about Lizzo. "When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table."

[via]