Cardi B has come to the defense of Lizzo after the "Good As Hell" singer was seen breaking down during an Instagram Live session while reading negative comments. Cardi described the haters as "nerds looking at the popular table" on Twitter, Sunday.

"When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive," Cardi explained. "When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table."



Rich Fury / Getty Images

The hateful comments were directed at Lizzo in her response to her new song with Cardi, "Rumors."Lizzo says users' comments included fat-shaming, racism, and accusations of catering to white audiences.

“For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” she said during the live stream. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

After the clip began circulating online, Lizzo tweeted about being in a world "that don't love u back."

"Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a bullshit detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards… if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u," she tweeted, Sunday. "If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This shits hard."

[Via]