Known for her bubbly personality and body-positive messaging, in an Instagram live video, Pop singer Lizzorecently broke down over fat-shaming, racist reactions to her newest single featuring Cardi B, "Rumors."

"Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like, it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world. You’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you. I just feel like I’m seeing negativity directed towards me in the most weirdest way, like, people saying s–t about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. I’m not making music for anybody."

Trolls on social media accused the "Truth Hurts" singer of making songs that cater to white people and Lizzo clapped back with a perfect response, reminding folks that she is Black. In the lengthy video she went on to say:

"I’m a Black woman making music. I make Black music, period. I’m not serving anyone but myself. Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song. To this good energy. Everyone is invited. …For the people that just are always going to have something negative to say about me, that has nothing to do with music, or the content of my character, or me as an artist, and just has everything to do with my body or whatever trope you think I fall into, suck my pussy from behind. Cause y’all motherfuckers gonna be the main ones catching up."

Fans on Twitter came to her defense almost immediately:

Cardi B also did not hesitate to support her fellow music collaborator. In a tweet, she argued, "When you stand up for yourself, they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don't, they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table."

Cardi was not the only celebrity who felt it necessary to uplift Lizzo. In a TMZ interview, her husband Offset shared a specific message for Lizzo haters."Let these beautiful Black women be great. Stop judging and bringing out negative energy. We work hard to be entertainers for the world. Let us be."

Watch Offset's response below and share your thoughts below, does Lizzo make "white people music"? Is there even such a thing?

