Lizzo shared an extremely vulnerable video regarding body issues this week on TikTok, but she reassured us that her confidence is everything and these feelings will pass.

The video revealed that Lizzo doesn’t always feel “Good As Hell” and that the words of internet trolls don’t always just slide right off. Before taking a shower, she became overwhelmed with negative thoughts -- "I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself. Like, you know, what's wrong with me? Maybe everything, [and] all the mean things people say about me are true." However, she reminded her followers that these thoughts are normal and they happen to everyone now and then.

She said that, despite how she's feeling in her head right now, tomorrow is a new day and that, even though she may not be able to cheer herself up, she knows she'll be alright in the long run.



Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

In January, Lizzo decided to take a break from Twitter as she had become a victim of the internet trolls, leaving the platform. This was an important step for Lizzo to take for the sake of her mental health. Management has been running Lizzo’s Twitter account since then. She reappeared on TikTok in the middle of quarantine, living her best life poolside in her cute bikinis, reminding us that she is above what the general public has to say.

The bravery of sharing these emotional lows is the type of transparency that everyone loves to see from Lizzo. The singer lives and breathes body positivity, and she radiates confidence, and that’s what we love about her.