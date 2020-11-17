It's been a whirlwind year and a half for Lizzo as the singer has catapulted into stardom. She's embarked on a national tour, performed on coveted stages, topped the charts, and taken home trophies at the Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, iHeart Music Awards, NAACP Image Awards, and Soul Train Music Awards. She's one of the most sought after artists in the industry right now, and while she has the world at her fingertips, Lizzo is here to share a few thoughts on why money and fame aren't fulfilling.



"Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the sh*t that you already have," she said in an emotional TikTok video. "If that sh*t is f*cked up, you're just gonna have even more magnified f*cked up sh*t situations where it doesn't even seem valid or like you're even like supposed to feel that way so it f*cks you up even more because you feel super f*cking ungrateful."

"So, I'm just telling everyone now, anyone who has internal issues or has like any type of self problems that they need to work out, work out now," she continued. "Because money, fame, or success or even getting older doesn't really fix that sh*t." Lizzo went on to encourage her listeners to "do the inner work" because "no matter where you are, it's always gonna haunt you like a f*cking ghost."

The singer closed by saying that it's difficult for her but it's worth it. Watch Lizzo's emotional post below.