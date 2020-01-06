The year is barely broken in, and Lizzo is already announcing a detox from the social media space. It was on Sunday that the songstress and instrumentalist took to Twitter to reveal that she's had enough of the Internet's worse.

"Yeah I can’t do this Twitter shit no more.. too many trolls," she wrote in one tweet. "I’ll be back when I feel like it."

Lizzo's newest announcement arrives in the midst of growing public scrutiny of Lizzo with many resorting to the singer's physique as a means of attack while also finding issues with her choice of decorum (see: the thong dress at the Lakers game). Most recently, she was tasked with responding to Dr. Boyce Watkins who asserted that the singer was only popular because of the "obesity epidemic in America."

"Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are," Watkins said. "Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease."

Lizzo soon clapped back with a response of her own, attributing her success to her actual talent ad accusing Watkins of digging for clout at her expense.

"I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love," Lizzo replied. "The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered."

Let's hope that this break gives Lizzo the clarity that she needs to continue capitalizing off the monstrous year that was 2019.