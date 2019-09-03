Summer 2019 was filled with all kinds of hot bikini pics on the 'Gram or sexy Fashion Nova get-ups fit for the summer months but now, hot girl summer days are coming to an end because Lizzo said so. Without a doubt, Megan Thee Stallion should get an award for coining confidence for women this summer but now Lizzo has come through with a whole new energy for the new season and it's called "Fat Girl Fall."

The "Truth Hurts" singer shared an image of her and DaBaby grinding on stage during this past weekend's Made In America festival in Philly. "Big Fat Girl Fall energy 😩," she captioned the photo.

The Made In America festival was a special one for Lizzo since none other than Beyonce and Jay Z was seen watching her perform from the sidelines, something that rocked the singer's world - in a good way. The weekend surged Lizzo into nothing but good luck for the week since she just secured her very first #1 on Billboard.

"WE’RE NUMBER 1. THIS IS A W FOR ALL OF US. ANYBODY WHO EVER FELT LIKE THEY VOICE WASN’T HEARD. ANYBODY WHO FELT LIKE THEY WEREN’T GOOD ENOUGH. YOU ARE. WE ARE. CHAMPIONS. I LOVE YALL 3 MUCH. LIZZBIANS UNIT," she wrote about "Truth Hurts" new placement.