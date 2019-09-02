Lizzo has spoken out about being a fan of Beyonce many times before, and she recently explained how she's simply not ready to introduce herself to the "Formation" singer for one simple reason. "I’ve had many opportunities because she was in the room or someone’s like ‘Have you met B? You want me to introduce you?’ And I always say ‘Nope!’ Because I’m so scared, like I’m so scared to meet her," she explained.

A formal introduction has seemly finally taken place since Lizzo was performing at the “Made in America” tour stop in Philly this past weekend and none other than Beyonce and Jay Z were seen on the sidelines watching Lizzo do her thing on stage. The "Truth Hurts" singer shared the photo proof on Instagram with a caption that reads: "Swipe to lose your fucking mind 🐝"

A few weeks back Lizzo got candid about fans calling her the next Beyonce and how the compliment isn't her favorite thing to hear. "I reject those statements because my whole entire career is about individuality and it is about me, like, being me," she explained. "So, how can I be me if I'm the next Beyoncé? I've worked so hard to be Lizzo. It's almost unfair to take Lizzo away from me and put someone else's name on me."