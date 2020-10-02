She's never been ashamed to show off her full-figured curves regardless of the critics, and Lizzo returns to social media with another addition to her collection of thirst traps. The Cuz I Love You artist has been a leading voice in the body positivity and body acceptance movements, and she's never hesitated in stripping down for the cameras. Tomorrow (October 2), Rihanna's coveted Savage x Fenty show will be available on Amazon Prime Video and will feature performances from Roddy Ricch, Bad Bunny, Mustard, Ella Mai, Travis Scott, Rosalía, and Miguel. A few of Rihanna's notable Savage x Fenty ambassadors will strut their best runways walks as models including Rico Nasty, Big Sean, Normani, Rico Nasty, and Lizzo.

To get herself hyped up for the big show, Lizzo is spending some time engaging in self-love, so to speak. The pop singer shared a video of herself bent over in her Savage x Fenty lingerie as she stared at herself before kissing the mirror. "Just when you thought I couldn’t love myself any more. TONIGHT," she wrote in the caption.

In the video, viewers can see a camera's flash, so expect to see more from this photoshoot in the future. Check out the post below and let us know if you'll be tuning into the Savage x Fenty show.