Rihanna continues to drum up the hype for her highly anticipated Savage x Fenty fashion show, which will be available to stream October 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

The show will feature performances from Roddy Ricch, Bad Bunny, Mustard, Ella Mai, Travis Scott, Rosalía, and Miguel, the latter two also appearing the brand new teaser trailer that dropped earlier today.

Fans can also anticipate the likes of Normani, Big Sean, Lizzo, Willow Smith, Rico Nasty, and more to appear in the show as models.

The singer dropped off the trailer to her legions of followers across her social media pages today, asking them "Who ready?!!?"

Judging from the little the trailer gives us, the show will be a theatrical big budget affair that looks like it will rival, if not surpass, the Victoria's Secret fashion show.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

Fans will be happy to hear that the new lingerie collection is now available for purchase through Amazon Fashion and the Savage x Fenty website ahead of the show's streaming debut next week. Unfortunately, the hotly anticipated men's line (a first for Fenty) hasn't dropped quite yet, but male fans only have to wait a short while longer.

Will you be watching Rihanna's Savage x Fenty fashion show next week? It's okay, you don't have to lie and say just for the performances.