Rihanna just continues to branch out, announcing this week that her Savage X Fenty line of lingerie would be expanding to include men's underwear.

You've been reading all of the articles about Rihanna's new lingerie collections, which usually include pictures of herself and her brand ambassadors (including Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Rico Nasty, and more) showing off the product. You've let me know in the comments how thirsty I sound writing said articles and now, you can finally head onto the Savage X Fenty website and find something for yourself.

RiRi has been working on ways to expand her empire to be more inclusive, designing items exclusively for men in her latest move for Savage X Fenty.

"I wanted to create men's wear styles that everyone can wear," said Rihanna to Women's Wear Daily, unveiling Christian "King" Combs as the first sign-on for the men's line. "And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men's, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator."

The Fall 2020 collection will include eleven pieces, ranging from boxer briefs, trunks, and boxers, to satin pants and a smoking jacket. They will launch on October 2.

This follows up Rihanna's move into skincare, releasing her Fenty Skin products for women and men, employing Lil Nas X, A$AP Rocky, and more for the initial campaign.

Will you be picking up anything from the Savage X Fenty collection for men?

