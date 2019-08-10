We've entered into an era where the requirements of being called a "rapper" have shifted. What began as a genre filled with wittily-woven lyrics now is about whether or not someone can come up with single-syllable words that rhyme—and even that isn't a necessity. Many of us have fallen victim to calling artists rappers when they truly aren't, and that's a topic that was sparked on Twitter by Lizzo who ruffled a few feathers with a recent tweet.

"Sometimes I get pissed that there are people who call future & swae lee rappers and still question whether or not I belong in the rap conversation...," she wrote. "But then I remember I have the #4 song in the country, laugh, go back to my dream job and log off." The reactions were swift as Future and Swae Lee's fans interpreted Lizzo's message as a subliminal diss, although, she really didn't say anything negative about either rapper.

We're sure the conversation she wanted to have was one that focused on her inclusion into the rap category, yet instead, her comment invited critics to attack. She quickly deleted her message and replaced it with another: "I forgot that the internet is not the place for my emotions anymore 🤦🏾‍♀️ I love everybody goodnight." Is she correct in her initial statement?