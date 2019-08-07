It's been a Hot Girl summer indeed. With Megan Thee Stallion leading the movement, it's become a global phenomenon that even the boys are trying to hop on. However, the boat is reserved for real Hotties and Megan is definitely not down with any lames. That's why it makes sense that she formally inducted fellow Houston talent Lizzo to celebrate the season.

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to share a clip of her recent link up with Lizzo. As expected, the cognac was out and it was time for Lizzo to formally ride the Hot Girl boat. Now, Megan Thee Stallion can handle her brown but we've seen what she's done to her friends (i.e. Maxo Kream). As much as Lizzo hyped herself up in the moments leading up to the shot of D'usse, you could sense there was a moment of hesitation as soon as Megan held the bottle up. However, Lizzo still held it down and took the shot like a champ.

In related news, Megan Thee Stallion will be releasing a brand new anthem for the Hot Girls tomorrow night. Earlier this week, she announced the release date for "Hot Girl Summer" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and the one and only, Nicki Minaj. This song serves as her first release as the main artist since dropping, Fever earlier this year.