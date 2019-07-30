It's a good thing Lizzo didn't listen to herself when she initially dropped "Truth Hurts" because if she had taken her own advice, she would likely be working a regular job right now. In 2019, we learned that the pop star is "100% that bitch" in her hit single "Truth Hurts," which became the first Lizzo song to reach the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100. The 31-year-old from Detroit was originally not happy about how her song performed on the charts and it makes sense. She knew that the song was supposed to perform but in 2017, it didn't do anything. It took two years for the record to finally blow up and now, Lizzo is a superstar. She was so fed up about her career remaining stagnant that she considered quitting music altogether but she says that her team stopped her from doing so.



"The day I released 'Truth Hurts' was probably one of the darkest days I've had ever in my career," said the singer in a new interview with People. "I remember thinking, 'If I quit music now, nobody would notice. This is my best song ever, and nobody cares.'" Eventually, she was convinced to keep going and she better thank her lucky stars she did because the song has earned her a lot of money and fame now.

"Now the song that made me want to quit is the song that everyone’s falling in love with me for, which is such a testament to journeys: Your darkest day turns into your brightest triumph," continued Lizzo.

Are you a fan of the record?

