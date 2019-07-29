Lizzo's personality is larger than life, and some have been intimated by her frank approach to sexuality. After all, this is the woman who once declared cunnilingus as a prerequisite to her appearing as The Bachelorette. And while that may only exist in an alternate timeline, or the imagination of thirsty Lizzo fans, the singer has been making a hell of an impression off the strength of her musical talent. With her album Cuz I Love You garnering acclaim, Lizzo took some time to check off another accomplishment from the bucket list: a Tiny Desk Concert. "I've been wanting to do this for a long time," she declares, kicking it off to the sound of a raucous amen.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

With a solid backing band behind her, with whom Lizzo plays off masterfully, the singer runs through a trifecta of hits. "Cuz I Love You," "Truth Hurts," and "Juice" make up the bulk of the material, with some room for the occasional jam session. All throughout, Lizzo showcases the depth of her vocal range; even the haters may be silenced by some of her more impressive and powerful moments, including a few noteworthy shifts to falsetto. Is she a superstar in the making?

Check out Lizzo's Tiny Desk Concert now, and sound off below.