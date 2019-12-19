Harry Styles recently dropped off his own solo album and while his fans are probably still streaming the tape, he's come through to drop off a little something for those who love Lizzo just as much. The 25-year-old "Lights Up" singer paid a visit to BBC Radio 1 where he performed a rendition of Lizzo's beloved single "Juice."



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Harry was accompanied by a backing band that added the right amount of vocals and percussion to his live rendition. Lizzo, of course, got word of Harry's cover and called the clip "cute" on Instagram and added on Twitter how the whole thing made her "melt."

“I just think she’s amazing,” Harry said of Lizzo, clearly a major fan of the Cuz I Love You singer. “She’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

In other Lizzo news, she recently came under fire for her basketball game attire that showcased her bum cheeks. "Who I am and the essence of me and the things I chose to do as a grown-ass woman can inspire you to do the same," she said of the hate. "You don't have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself like, this is who I've always been.