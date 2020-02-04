Lira Galore is still battling with her ex Pierre "Pee" Thomas after she accused him of abusing her when she was pregnant. The model and influencer sued her ex for $15 million after claiming he routinely punched and choked her and tried to make it up to her by purchasing a $50,000 SUV. Lira has now finessed her own wealth since she's shared on Instagram that she has purchased herself a new home for her and her daughter.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The 26-year-old welcomed her daughter back in June and showcased the little cutie to the world in May. Lira is clearly still trying to keep her distance from Pierre "Pee" Thomas. Her new home will give her and daughter a place to rest their heads in peace. "For me & Mine," she wrote, next to clips of her showing off her new digs. "Baby K has really changed my whole perspective on Life. She comes FIRST & she’s thought of FIRST w/ every decision I’m making & every sacrifice I’m taking. My baby needed this !! We have a HOME!!"

Before Lira's new home moves, she got dragged on Twitter for inquiring about vaccinating her daughter.