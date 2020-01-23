While Lira Galore is going through it with her ex Pierre "Pee" Thomas, since she's accused him of abusing her while she was pregnant with their daughter, the 26-year-old still has all the time in the world to express her thoughts on Twitter, as well as some looming questions. Lira recently shared a tweet asking her 127.8K followers what their thoughts on vaccinating their newborns are and her simple inquiring lead to an online roast session.

Some of the responses were more serious as some users vehemently expressed how Lira should not give her child any vaccinations as it may lead to an unhealthy diagnosis later in the child's life. Other users said the choice should be up to the parents and shouldn't be judged. Some users, however, laughed at the fact that someone who has seemingly been under the knife to enhance her figure is now questioning vaccinations. "Lira done pumped her body with every artificial product there is for no other reasons than aesthetics but she’s worried about vaccines that have a purpose against disease. Ok," one user wrote.

Peep more reactions below and let us know what you think.