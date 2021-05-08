Lil Zay Osama Drops Off The "Trench Baby" Deluxe With Sada Baby, Sheff G & More

Lil Zay Osama has created buzz for himself in the past couple of years. The Chicago emcee debuted his sophomore tape Trench Baby as a follow-up to 2019's Hood Bible. The sophomore effort from the artist featured appearances from Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, and more.

LZO has notably switched from more drill-centered music to a more emotional and melodic sound. His consistent authentic delivery of his experiences growing up in the tough Chicago environment has kept audiences captivate, proven in the positive reception of the projects.

For the deluxe version of Trench Baby, Zay reloads the mixtape with four additional songs for fans. The first two tracks "One Of Those" with Sada Baby and Sheff G and "For the Culture" are new offerings from the re-up. The final two songs on the tape, "Beverly" and "Like A Pimp" with Stunna 4 Vegas are also new selections for listeners to divulge in.

"My mindset when I was recording Trench Baby was I had to give my fans the real me again, so they feel it in their heart," explained Zay about the standard version of the tape. "Just because I got money and fame, doesn't mean the problems stop. We're still going through a lot of pain and struggle."

Listen to the deluxe version of Lil Zay Osama's Trench Baby and let us know how you're feeling about it.

Tracklist

1. One of Those (feat. Sada Baby, Sheff G)

2. For the Culture

3. 1st to 64th

4. Loyalty

5. We'll Be Straight (feat. G Herbo)

6. Disturb

7. Rumors

8. Savage Presentation

9. Shooters (feat. Doe Boy)

10. Ride 4 Me (feat. Jackboy)

11. Hurtful

12. Emotions (feat. Lil Tjay)

13. Exb*tch

14. Outside

15. SBA

16. Soul Cry

17. Ballin Dese B*tches

18. Beverly

19. Like A Pimp (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas)