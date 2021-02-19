Lil Zay Osama Drops "Trench Baby" Mixtape Featuring G Herbo, Lil Tjay, & More

Chicago rapper Lil Zay Osama has been buzzing for a couple of years, impressing the masses with his 2019 project Hood Bible, which featured Lil Durk, Lil Tjay, and more. Coming up as part of the local drill scene in his teen years, LZO has seen his style shift over the years. While he could still dabble in drill, his music is more melody and emotion-based these days, telling his story in an authentic manner, which is seen most clearly on his latest mixtape Trench Baby.

"My mindset when I was recording Trench Baby was I had to give my fans the real me again, so they feel it in their heart," explains Zay about his new mixtape, which was released on Friday. "Just because I got money and fame, doesn't mean the problems stop. We're still going through a lot of pain and struggle."

Trench Baby features many of the trap ballads that were released in recent weeks, also featuring G Herbo, Lil Tjay, Jackboy, and Doe Boy. Production was mainly handled by the likes of Chew Chew, JTK, Ant Chamberlain, and more.

Listen to Lil Zay Osama's new mixtape below and let us know if you're rocking with it.

Tracklist:

1. 61st to 64th

2. Loyalty

3. We'll Be Straight (feat. G Herbo)

4. Disturb

5. Rumors

6. Savage Presentation

7. Shooters (feat. Doe Boy)

8. Ride 4 Me (feat. Jackboy)

9. Hurtful

10. Emotions (feat. Lil Tjay)

11. Exb*tch

12. Outside

13. SBA

14. Soul Cry

15. Ballin Dese B*tches