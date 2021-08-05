Today is, hopefully, the day that countless Kanye West fans have been looking forward to for well over a year: the day that DONDA finally releases. After inviting thousands of attendees to a listening event for his highly anticipated tenth studio album on Thursday, July 22, the entire music industry was caught completely off guard when the 22-time Grammy award winner failed to actually release it.

Since then, Ye has been living at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, and now, the Jesus Is King artist is welcoming fans and the industry's brightest stars into his temporary home for the second DONDA listening event. Contrary to the last event, Kanye is now wearing an all-black Death Note-esque outfit, and in addition to the album listening later tonight, he is live-streaming his entire day via Apple Music.

So far, Yeezy's live stream has been flooded with surprise guest appearances from artists such as Fivio Foreign, Chance the Rapper, and Vic Mensa, and now it appears that Atlanta-based artist Lil Yachty has linked up with Kanye in his tight Mercedes-Benz quarters as well. After making an iconic appearance during the Yeezy Season 3/Life of Pablo joint unveiling as well as pulling up to his Ye bonfire in 2018, Yachty has proven himself to be a true fan and supporter of Kanye West.

Today, the Michigan Boy Boat artist has shared a photo from the "Countdown To DONDA" live stream that shows him and Yeezy sitting side-by-side, both dressed in punk-inspired all-black outfits. Check out the grainy photos of Lil Yachty and Kanye West at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta below.