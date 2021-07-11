Back in 2018, the City Girls unleashed their chart-topping single "Act Up." The track was released as their second single from their debut album Girl Code and followed the success of their Cardi B assisted banger "Twerk." The single received an additional wave of attention after reports surfaced revealing that their Quality Control Music labelmate Lil Yachty was responsible for writing the track.

Following the revelation, Yachty later confirmed that he did assist the duo in penning the hit. Now, a few years removed from the song, JT and Yung Miami seem to be over questions about Yachty's contribution to the record. During an appearance on Real 92.3's Home Grown Radio on Tuesday (July 6), they refused to answer questions regarding the situation.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images



Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

During the interview, the Florida duo was asked about Lil Boat penning their 2018 hit. In response, Miami simply says "Next," while JT giggles, quickly moving on from the topic. It's unclear exactly why Yung Miami chose not to touch on Yachty writing a majority of the track. The writing credits currently list: Issac Bynum (Earl on the Beat) Caresha Brownlee (Yung Miami), Jatavia Johnson (JT) and Miles Parks McCollum (Lil Yachty) as songwriters.

As mentioned briefly, back in 2019, Yachty opened up about penning a majority of the hit except for a portion of JT's verse during an interview with Kerwin Frost. "One day, I was in the studio with my best friend Earl and he played the beat," explained the rapper. "And he was like, 'Write something for the City Girls.' And I was like, 'OK.' And I just did it."

He added, "And when it came out... And [people were] so shocked. They didn't believe it. And they started looking it up and they were like, 'Well, it says...' It had my real name, Miles McCollum. It said Miles McCollum, Jatavia Johnson, which is JT, then it said Issac Bynum, which is Earl."

He finished, "So maybe, he did... You know how Kanye has like, 12 writers. He may have said one thing in the studio and they credited him. But I wrote the whole song, except for JT's last verse. But everything that everyone is singing... I wrote the whole thing." Check out Yachty's interview below if you haven't seen it already.

