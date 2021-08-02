Kanye West's Donda is said to be arriving this week, but knowing the inconclusive megastar, it's entirely possible that the anticipated album will be met with another late-game delay. Still, the wheels remain in motion, as Yeezy has taken up residence in the Mercedes Benz stadium for an uninterrupted creative getaway, complete with a private chef on deck.

As he and a non-hostage Mike Dean work hard on the finishing touches, Kanye has decided to have a bit of fun during the process. He recently uploaded an interesting teaser on his newly-revitalized Instagram page, one that may very well signal a collaboration yet to come. From the look of his recent calls, Yeezy and The Weeknd (saved in Kanye's phone as "Abel Weeknd") have been in frequent communication, and after hours at that.

Given that Kanye is seemingly days away from releasing a new album, it stands to reason that these late-night convos stretch beyond shooting the breeze. It's entirely possible that we'll see the Canadian pop icon show up on Donda in some capacity, as he once did on The Life Of Pablo by contributing vocals to "FML." At this point, Donda is shaping up to be quite the star-studded affair, with reported appearances from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, and many more.

Check out Ye's intriguing new post below, and be sure to share your predictions as to whether or not Donda is dropping on its alleged August 5th release date.