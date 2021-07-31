We've already been informed about DONDA's new release date, and while exhausted Kanye West fans have little faith that he will actually deliver, the rapper has announced yet another listening event. We were all left waiting when DONDA's arrival was supposed to come but instead, West was nowhere to be found. Justin Laboy acted as Ye's makeshift DONDA publicist as he continuously returned to social media with updates about the album. DONDA is slated for release on Friday, August 6, and we now have an official announcement regarding this latest event.

According to a press release, fans will be able to storm Ticketmaster's website on Monday, August 2, at 10:00 a.m. EST to purchase tickets to the next listening party. Details regarding the event remain scarce, but it will once again take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The listening party will be on Thursday, August 5 at 9:00 p.m. and tickets will reportedly range from $30 to $75 dollars. "The DONDA album release event creative direction is by Demna Gvasalia," the press release added. Kanye has reportedly made the Stadium his home as he is finishing up the final touches of DONDA in-house. The Rap mogul recently shared a photo of his modest living quarters that are a far cry from the luxury digs he's used to.

Will you be waiting once again for DONDA's release?