For the fifth time in his career, Lil Wayne has achieved a tremendous feat with another album hitting the top spot on the Billboard 200. The legendary New Orleans artist returned a year and a half ago after being held back by dramatic label issues, dropping Tha Carter V after keeping that project in the stash for years. Releasing his first non-Carter album in a minute, Lil Wayne returned at the end of last month with Funeral, which many believed could be his final album. Despite its name, Wayne has confirmed that he has more bodies of work ready to go, admitting that he's nowhere near finished with music. The rapper knows that he wouldn't be able to experience the same level of success without his supporters so, while reacting to his latest accomplishment, he gave it all up to the fans.

Posting the official report of his fifth official No. 1 album, Lil Tunechi sent a message to his most loyal fans, thanking everybody for streaming Funeral so freely. "Thank You Thank You Thank You," said the rapper. "I Ain’t Sh*t Without You!!"

Lil Wayne is one of the most celebrated hip-hop artists of all time, being hailed by people as the greatest rapper alive. Were you a fan of his latest?