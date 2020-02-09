Lil Wayne earned his fifth number 1 overall album on the Billboard 200 chart this week with Funeral.

According to XXL, the new project sold 139,000 equivalent album units during its first week of release, 38,000 of which came from traditional album sales. Funeral has been streamed over 134 million times.

Funeral falls far short of Wayne's last project, Tha Carter V, which earned 480,000 equivalent album sales during its first week; however, The Carter V was an album seven years in the making and one of the most anticipated albums of the 2010s. Both projects have gone number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Wayne recently spoke with Zane Lowe and mentioned having 20 albums in the vault: "That's always beautiful to look back at the finished product and what we came out with, what we ended up with," the 37-year-old rapper told Lowe. "And also, the results of the finished product is always rewarding, as well. I have beautiful fans. But my fans all, they also know that once it's put out, they already know I'm moving on. They already know I got 20 more albums already in my back pocket."

