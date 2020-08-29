It was on Halloween 2009 that the world received Lil Wayne's No Ceilings, but for years, fans haven't been able to enjoy the beloved mixtape on streaming services—until now. We previously reported that Wayne has released his celebrated project to the masses with features from Drake, Tyga, Shanell, Gudda Gudda, Lucci Lou, and Fre$h, as well as an upgraded version of the track "Kobe Bryant." Excited Weezy fans have kept No Ceilings on repeat, and all these years later, Lil Wayne celebrates the mixtape taking the No. 1 spot on Apple Music.

Hip hop fans aren't surprised to see Wayne take the Apple Music title over a decade after the project was released, but the support took the rapper by surprise. Wayne shared a screenshot of Apple Music listing that shows he's edged in just above NBA YoungBoy. "11 years later! #IAintShitWithoutYou #NoCeilings," the rapper wrote on Instagram.

This new release of No Ceilings is missing close to half of the original album, and it's reported that Wayne is actively trying to get clearances so they may be added at a later date. With such a massive catalog under his belt, we can only imagine which of his dozens of albums will hit streaming services next. What Lil Wayne record are you looking forward to streaming soon?