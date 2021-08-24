In today's music industry, many artists have become clinically prolific. Some even deliver up to two studio albums in a single calendar year. Yet even the most active rapper's work ethic likely pales in comparison to that of Lil Wayne.

Most recently, Weezy went back to back to back with Funeral, Funeral Deluxe, and No Ceilings 3 in 2020. This year, it's been relatively quiet by Wayne standards, though it would appear that will be changing in the near future. As Young Money President Mack Maine tells it, Wayne is gearing up to release three new projects --- two of which happen to be collaborative.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

During a recent Twitter Space conversation surrounding Non Fungible Tokens, Mack confirmed that I Am Not A Human Being 3 will be the first. "Anybody that's a Wayne fan will know that I Am Not A Human Being 3 is coming up soon," he reveals. "Wayne has a project with Rich The Kid coming soon. Collegrove 2 with 2 Chainz -- I was about to say Tity Boi, we still call him Tity Boi. There's a lot of music Wayne is working on."

Though he has yet to unveil release dates for any of the upcoming Weezy drops, the fact that he has so much new music in the pipeline bodes well for the future. As we know, Wayne and 2 Chainz worked on Collegrove 2 throughout the pandemic, so it's entirely possible that they're simply biding their time -- perhaps waiting for an opportune moment when a joint tour is a viable option.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

It's also interesting that he and Rich The Kid linked up for a full project, though perhaps they found creative common ground during one of their many skateboarding sessions. After all, Weezy did recently anoint Rich as the greatest skateboarding rapper of all time -- if that's not cause for collaboration, what is?

Be sure to keep a lookout for those new Wayne albums, with I Am Not A Human Being 3 set to be the first of three. Are you excited for a surge of new Lil Wayne music?