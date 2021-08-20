Lil Wayne revealed that Rich The Kid and YG are two contenders for the “G.O.A.T. Hip Hop Skateboarder,” while speaking with Raiders tight end Darren Waller for an upcoming appearance on the Players Day Off podcast.

“No, I am trying to tell you man,” Wayne admitted, when asked if he is the undisputed G.O.A.T. “I’m trying to tell you, I’m bout to tell you bruh — they got people who don’t be wanting to show they skills for real until they get around me. Man, I’m gone expose you. First of all, Rich The Kid — man, the man skate with three watches on. Man that’s just that though.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

Rich, whose also been posting videos raising awareness for Haiti's relief efforts, shared the clip on his Instagram account, saying that he's honored by the nomination.

“Damn the goat @liltunechi luv u twin we bout to fuck these ppl up I’m honored to be apart,” he captioned the video.

Wayne also gave a shout-out to another unexpected name in the hip-hop community, YG.

“Man YG man,” Lil Wayne added. “I’m serious man. Man the hardest nigga in the world. I’m just sitting there like, ‘Man this man bloated out.'”

Check out the clip from the Players Day Off podcast below.

