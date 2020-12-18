Lil Wayne, who says the B-sides to his No Ceilings 3 mixtape is dropping today, also says his next solo album will be I Am Not a Human Being III.

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

“Right now, I’ve been working on I Am Not a Human Being," he told the Bumbo Rum Company Instagram account. "I did two songs on I Am Not a Human Being, my next solo album, I Am Not a Human Being III.”

Wayne's last installment in the I Am Not a Human Being series came in 2013. He also hinted at I Am Not a Human Being III back in November.

Wayne has had a busy week, which has included the reported sale of Young Money catalogue of masters, including his own. A pending lawsuit from Lil Wayne's former manager, Ronald E. Sweeney, revealed the details: “Plaintiffs are informed and believe… that, subsequent to [Sweeney’s] termination [as Wayne’s manager], specifically in or about June of 2020, Lil Wayne was able to sell the Young Money Masters to Universal Music Group for an excess of $100 million.”

The idea of selling masters has been a point of debate in recent weeks, as the drama between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun has played out. Pharrell gave his opinion on artists' owning their masters in a recent interview with Variety.

