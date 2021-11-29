The combined worlds of fashion, music and design were devastated yesterday when it was reported that Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White and Louis Vuitton artistic director, tragically passed away at the age of 41.

Abloh was a pioneer who seemingly singlehandedly molded fashion and design into its most modern iteration and a staple in hop hop culture. His impact on everything inside and outside of hip hop was undeniable and his legacy will live on forever.

In the 24 hours since Abloh's passing was announced, the world's biggest artists, from Frank Ocean to Drake to Kanye West, have paid their respects to the late legend, and the social media tributes continue to pour in.

Lil Uzi Vert, who worked with Abloh on his debut album, Luv Is Rage 2 (Abloh creative directed the record, and directed the iconic "XO Tour Llif3" music video) recently took to Instagram to pay tribute, and shared a few clips from an interview Abloh did with Fader. Along with the interview clips, Uzi included multiple photos of he and Abloh, as well as the Luv is Rage 2 album cover and footage of Abloh DJing.

"It’s hard to turn the page when you know someone won’t be in the next chapter, but the story must go on," Uzi captioned the post. "You stayed on your grind and showed no weakness even threw difficult times so why should I …. IYKYK @virgilabloh Thank you I love you."

Rest in peace, Virgil.