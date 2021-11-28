The world is in mourning following the loss of a creative genius – Virgil Abloh. A statement posted to the Off-White CEO’s Instagram on Sunday, November 28th revealed that the 41-year-old passed away after privately battling cancer for years.

Abloh “chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.” He leaves behind a wife, two children, a sister, his parents, as well as a large community of friends and colleagues who have been sharing their tributes to the designer.







“My heart is broken,” Pharrell Williams wrote on Instagram this afternoon. “Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius. Your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever. Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones. You’re with the Master now, shine.”

REASON TDE reminded his followers, “you really never know what people are battling with,” before adding “RIP Virgil.” Soulja Boy called the late Louis Vuitton artistic director “a legend and icon,” while Kehlani thanked Abloh for his contributions to the world of fashion and beyond.

Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault also spoke on the tragic news, recalling some of Virgil’s greatest attributes. “Louis Vuitton and Bernard Arnault have also released statements following the tragic news. “Virgil was not only a genius designer and a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow and we are all thinking of his loved ones on the passing of their husband, father, brother, son and friend.”

Others pointed out that Abloh “inspired a generation,” and that there “will never be another Virgil.” Many had touching stories to share about times when they crossed paths with the legend, and how he inspired them with his passion and kindness. Westside Gunn shared a beautiful portrait of the 41-year-old painted for him by Mariella, seeing as he was one of the rapper’s “biggest inspirations ever.

See more kind words from friends and colleagues of the late Virgil Abloh below.