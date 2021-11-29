The news of Virgil Abloh’s shocking passing has weighed heavy on the hearts of many, including Frank Ocean. On Sunday night, the “Hero” singer shared an emotional tribute to his late friend on Instagram.

“In 2018, I believe it was, I called V and asked him how it was possible to play of hundreds of shows a year and do numerous fashion collections a year and be a father and a husband and return EVERYONE’s texts with enthusiasm and emojis and encouragement seemingly..with ease,” he typed, recalling the way that Abloh seemed to form a genuine connection with everyone he came into contact with.

“I cannot remember how he responded verbatim, but I’m sure it was quotable, what he said..he was always quotable. But the gist of his response was that he was interested in living, and living to the maximum extent of his level.. which proved to be impossible today because he was BEYOND.”

Ocean then went on to share some memories between his late brother, Ryan, and the Off White creator. “When Ryan went to his prom you got him some pieces from your new collection at LV and he was GEEKED. Couldn’t get him to take it off. When I went to Miami and you played a set on the beach in 2016, you played ‘White Ferrari’ – a song with no drums or bass anywhere to be found lol – and started a sing along.”

The Long Beach native shared that Abloh was the one to “put the battery in [his] back,” whenever Ocean would share new demos or give updates on his luxury brand, Homer, long before it’s launch. “My family was proud of you like you were our family. I know grief is love that you don’t get to express so this is an attempt at expressing it.”

“Love you, V. You’re a hero,” the 34-year-old concluded his powerful post, written overtop a photo of the famous friends attending this year’s Met Gala.

