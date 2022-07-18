Lil Uzi Vert Previews "Red & White" EP With "I KNOW" Single

Lil Uzi Vert is following the arrival of their "Space Cadet" single with another release – this one produced by Sonny Digital – called "I KNOW." The new arrivals will be featured on the upcoming Red & White EP, which the "Silly Watch" rapper has promised will come shortly before their long-awaited P!NK EP.

The latest track was uploaded exclusively on Soundcloud, where LUV initially intended to release his follow-up to Eternal Atake, though it remains unclear if that's still the plan.





On "I KNOW," the Philadelphia native kicks off their second verse with, "Step back patient, and wait my turn / I was the one, yeah, I was the one / I am not one to wait, so you gotta say when you ready / You are disloyalty, so tell me when we go steady (Steady)."

Fans seem to be impressed with Lil Uzi's latest efforts so far, and there are high hopes that his upcoming projects will satisfy in the same way.

Stream "I KNOW" below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't think we're gonna do that (Yeah)

Wrong one, had to get her two back (Back)

Oh, I know that boy, he ain't gonna shoot that

Ice game on Mike Tyson, uh (Woo)

All my diamonds blue, black (Black)