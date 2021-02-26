As usual, Lil Uzi is currently taunting JT on Twitter and further deepening the public's confusion about their "relationship." Before his recent string of social media antics, however, Lil Uzi recently took to Instagram to show off his eclectic fashion sense with a flashy new photo dump.

Following in the footsteps of his last photo dump that debuted his sensational pink forehead diamond, Lil Uzi is back with another series of photos that prove that he is still one of the most fashionably adventurous artists in Hip-Hop. In addition to giving fans yet another look at his massive forehead gem, Uzi's latest photo dump shows the rapper flexing a head-to-toe Chanel outfit.

In the series of photos, the Eternal Atake artist is seen in a Chanel store flaunting several of the French fashion house's garments and accessories, from a branded necklace and pair of sunglasses to Chanel sneakers and what appears to be a branded car key case. Perhaps one of the most impressive takeaways from Uzi's latest photo dump is the rapper's uncanny ability to meticulously incorporate luxurious pink accents that accentuate his iconic forehead diamond.

Are you feeling the photos from Lil Uzi's Chanel-centric photo dump?