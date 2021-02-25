Are Lil Uzi Vert and JT (of the City Girls) dating? Are they broken up? Were they ever even in a relationship? The world has been increasingly confused about how the two rappers are linked and, as they constantly bicker online, their dynamic gets even more confusing by the week. Several moments ago, Uzi tweeted some shade that many attributed to JT, saying, "Don’t act like I ain’t get you ya first Birkin."



That led JT (and a bunch of hip-hop blogs) to pick up the news, commenting on the matter. "Lollllllllllllllllll," she said in her first tweet after Uzi's was sent. "Why everything he say y’all think towards me is looked at as bad? Lol. How is that shade?" asked JT in a follow-up after a fan said the Philly artist was being shady. "You wanna have a crazy competition?" she then said, another tweet that people saw as a direct response to Uzi.



Their clash was short-lived because, minutes later, JT told a fan that Lil Uzi wasn't being rude to her and that she was texting the rapper right at that moment. "Yes you are [looking into it too much]," she told another Twitter user. "Shouldn’t be looking @ all honestly! Nothing shady about having birkin p*ssy! I’m texting him right now! He wasn’t STFU stop always minding ppl business reading it with a negative mind for I make your n***a shade you."



JT wasn't done there. She had some more general words about the situation. "Ima do me til the day I die," said the "Throat Baby" remix standout artist. "Nobody can pick my moves or n***a! Don’t even know y’all b*tches, do I tell y’all to stop letting y’all n***as drive y’all cars & sleeping in y’all house rent free? Don’t think so. Figure out why you ain’t get your child support check this month but you still f*cking your bd every time he say he wanna work on his family! That’s more confusing then two rich ppl talking ....FRFR."

What do you think is going on between Uzi and JT?