Lil Uzi Vert is unlike any other entity on this planet. The 26-year-old Philadelphia rap artist is special. With a bunch of hit records and albums in his catalog, the superstar force has proven to the world that his behavior is as unpredictable as his punchlines. That much was clearer than ever before when he debuted his brand new forehead piercing last week.

The rapper made national news by implanting a $24 million diamond on his forehead, and while some people have praised the star for setting trends with the move, others have shaken their heads at his latest antics. On multiple occasions, Uzi has spoken back to his critics, explaining his decision to get the diamond pierced to his face, but it looks like this might be a hot topic for a little while longer. During a conversation with Fat Joe on Instagram Live, in which he also spoke about his recent album Eternal Atake and said it wasn't "that great", the rapper spoke more about his decision to get the diamond on his head, revealing that it was initially supposed to be for a ring.

"I'ma be real. So I'm picking up the diamond and we was gonna put it in a ring but, I'ma be honest, I'm Lil Uzi. I'm turnt up. $24 million on a ring is the stupidest idea because I'ma look down and that ring ain't gon' be there," said Uzi. "I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries. That sh*t's not gon' be there."

He goes on to admit that he considered getting the diamond placed as a dermal on the side of his face, like Sauce Walka has, but the gem was too large and wouldn't hold up. He eventually got it on his forehead, as you know, pointing out that he's had jewelry in the exact same spot before.

"I had a piercing [on my forehead] a while ago. I said, 'you know what, I wanna put it right here.' They like, 'you wanna put it right there?' Bro, don't think it was just a, 'come on, let's go get his money.' No bro, they argued me down, it's almost insane to the average person. Or to any person! But, you know, I'm Lil Uzi Vert, what can I say?"

