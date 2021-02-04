forehead diamond
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's Insurance Company Thought He Was Trying To Kill Himself With Forehead DiamondUzi is currently letting his piercing heal before rocking the diamond again.By Thomas Galindo
- AnticsLil Uzi Vert Gets A New Tongue Tattoo & Puts Back His Forehead DiamondLil Uzi Vert updates his look with a new tongue tattoo.By Alex Zidel
- GramLil Uzi Vert Takes Out His $24 Million Forehead DiamondLil Uzi Vert is no longer wearing the massive $24 million diamond on his forehead.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Uzi Vert Reacts To Lil Pump's New Forehead DiamondLil Pump catches Lil Uzi Vert's attention after showing off his own forehead diamond implant.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIDK Gets A Face Diamond ImplantThe rapper took a page out of Lil Uzi Vert's book while also sharing a new single. By Madusa S.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Flexes His Chanel Garments In Flashy Photo DumpLil Uzi Vert gives fans another look at his forehead diamond while showing off a head-to-toe Chanel fit in a flashy new series of photos.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsLil Uzi Vert Tells Fat Joe The Story Behind His $24 Million Forehead DiamondLil Uzi Vert says he was going to wear the $24 million pink diamond on a ring before deciding to get it implanted on his forehead.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsLil Uzi Vert's Forehead Diamond Implant Was Actually Pretty SafeLil Uzi Vert's jeweler at Eliantte details the procedure of getting a diamond implanted into his forehead.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSauce Walka Slams Lil Uzi Vert's Homage To Lil B: "That Is A Sticker"Sauce Walka isn't buying that Lil B is the real inspiration been Lil Uzi Vert's pink forehead diamond.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsLil Uzi Vert Claps Back At His Forehead Diamond CriticsLil Uzi Vert speaks out against anybody questioning his net worth following his $24 million diamond purchase.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsFreddie Gibbs Wants To Rip The $24 Million Diamond From Lil Uzi Vert's ForeheadFreddie Gibbs seemingly isn't a very big fan of Lil Uzi Vert's new diamond in the middle of his forehead.By Alex Zidel
- GramLil Uzi Vert Says He Could Die From $24 Million Forehead DiamondLil Uzi Vert needs to be careful with his new forehead piercing.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsYoung Thug Reacts To Lil Uzi Vert's $24 Million Forehead DiamondLil Uzi Vert has a lifelong supporter in Young Thug.By Alex Zidel