You really never know what to expect with Lil Uzi Vert. Musically, he's always trying to push his own creativity, even if he doesn't enjoy the final outcome like the rest of us. He's always creating, though. His music is often leaked on the internet but he's also constantly teasing new music on his IG Live. Fans have grown accustom to finding snippets of his unreleased tracks on Instagram Live.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Over the past few days, Uzi's hinted that he's been locked in the studio with Travis Scott who is working on Utopia. It's unclear whether the records are meant for the project or Uzi's upcoming endeavor but one lucky fan got to hear a snippet of it. Footage surfaced earlier today of Uzi getting ready to play the collab with Travis off of his phone for a fan but similar to what he did to Nardwuar, Uzi did the dash. The rapper began playing not even two seconds of the beat before cutting it short. "That's all I'm playing for you," said Uzi before he ran away. The fans were nonetheless appreciative of the rapper's time, offering a spirited, "Ayyyeeee" once Uzi left.

Back in December, Travis Scott also teased a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert so hopefully, we'll be getting that soon. Check the clip out below.