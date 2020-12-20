Asian Doll and JT from the City Girls have been causing quite the stir on the timeline as just minutes ago, they engaged in a heated back and forth that seemingly got to a pretty weird place. There are a whole lot of tweets to dissect here although it's fairly clear that the two don't like each other, even if they had a friendly relationship in the past.

It all started when Asian Doll took to Twitter with a very simple tweet, saying "glad I been pretty my whole life." After sending the tweet, many of Asian Doll's fans praised her looks, with the artist retweeting some of the compliments. However, her timeline quickly devolved as it became a Twitter back and forth with JT. Unfortunately, JT's original tweets were all deleted, which means the origins of the beef are kind of sketchy. A few Twitter users were able to find some of JT's deleted tweets and it's clear that her beef with Asian Doll runs deep. In fact, some are saying it all has to do with a Megan Thee Stallion song in which Asian Doll's verse was replaced with the City Girls.

While the back and forth didn't last that long, Asian Doll still made it a point to continue blasting JT. In fact, Asian Doll brought Lil Uzi Vert into the fold, claiming that Uzi doesn't even like JT, despite their relationship. Asian Doll even went so far as to challenge JT to a fight, which certainly got Twitter users riled up.

"He don’t even like you LMAO Bye & my shit been getting played literally," Asian Doll wrote. "Maybe this would prove to the world you ain’t shit but a dick sucking hater."

In a now-deleted tweet, Yung Miami joined the discussion as she tried to defend her City Girls counterpart. Unfortunately, the defense came with some bizarre words about Lil Uzi Vert.

"Only thing a bitch can ever throw at JT is Uzi," Yung Miami wrote. "Uzi literally be in JT pussy like a tampon. She ain't gotta chase shit." JT immediately told Yung Miami to delete the tweet, as she had clearly had enough of the entire exchange.

Image via Twitter

Following the exchange, Asian Doll continued to tweet about the situation, hinting at a beef behind the scenes in which JT betrayed her. She even noted that she was always there for JT and doesn't understand why the City Girls artist has turned on her in such a way.

Needless to say, there is a lot of history here and all parties involved are upset at what has transpired.