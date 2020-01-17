In 2018, Asian Doll became the first woman to ink a deal with Gucci Mane's 1017 Records label. She told us back in August of that year that she considered herself "kind of like the female Gucci when it comes to this rap sh*t." She added, "I’m fast with it. I know what I gotta say. I’m an authentic person. Everything is authentic, everything is really natural."



Things have shifted since then, and it looks as if Asian Doll would rather not be tied down to a label at all. On Thursday (Jan. 16), the rapper took to her Twitter to share that Gucci released her from her contract. "I feel like I owe my fans the truth so here it goes," she wrote. "I ASKED GUCCI MANE TO RELEASE ME FROM 1017 A COUPLE DAYS AGO & HE SAID 'OKAY' IM OFFICIALLY AN INDEPENDENT ARTIST 💯 thank you alamo records/Eskimo Records for the opportunity but I’m NO LONGER IN MY DEAL. THANK YOU GOD 💪🏾."

She didn't specify why she no longer wanted to work with Guwop, but at least she was able to leave amicably without issue, unlike other artists who openly complain that their labels are holding them hostage. Meanwhile, two days ago Gucci took to Twitter to ask the masses who they think deserves a record deal.

"Who the hottest unsigned artist now??" Gucci asked. "Turn me on I’m trying make some one a millionaire it’s 2020!! #1017Worlwide." He added, "1st artist I sign to 1017 U get a million 2020!! #1017WorldwideMillionaires 🥶" and "2020 I’m running 1017 Likethe mob ! Starting over from stratch! Hustlers who want to be millionaires only!!!" Who should be the new artist to sign with Gucci?