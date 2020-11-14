Over the past few weeks, the saga between JT of the City Girls and Lil Uzi Vert has certainly been picking up steam. A while back, it was rumored that the two were dating although there wasn't very much evidence to support this theory. However, following his appearance at a Gervonta Davis fight, Uzi took to Instagram where he posted a picture of himself next to JT. After quickly deleting the post, fans began to contemplate his intentions, forcing JT to respond on Twitter.

Since then, there has been speculation that these two have sent subs at one another on social media, although at this point, who really knows? More recently, however, Uzi released a brand new project alongside Future called Pluto x Baby Pluto. Upon release, JT seemingly tweeted her support for the project, saying "I just got a Pluto x Baby Pluto Digital Album to support Lil Uzi Vert." While this seems like a sweet and friendly gesture, a quick sweep of JT's Twitter account will reveal that the aforementioned tweet has been deleted.

Based on this latest information, it remains unclear whether JT was simply sarcastically trolling Uzi, or if the reactions of her fans made her want to delete the tweet. Regardless, it's clear the saga between JT and Uzi won't be dying down anytime soon.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL