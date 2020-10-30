Several months later and still, nobody quite knows the extent of the relationship between Lil Uzi Vert and JT of the City Girls.

The two have been romantically linked for some time but, with the way they seemingly dance around the topic in interviews, it's impossible to tell what's going on with them.

At this point, it would appear as though they're no longer dating-- if they even were in the first place. JT has been updating her social media, specifically Twitter, with posts subtweeting somebody who wronged her and her fans are connecting the dots, believing that she's speaking about Uzi. Considering the fact that he shouted her out in a song off Eternal Atake, that much is possible.

This week, JT hopped on Twitter and shared even more subtweets, which, once again, people are attributing to L-U-V.

"I rather drink glass then to ever fuck with that fuck boy again," wrote the rapper. In the comments, people are calling out Baby Pluto for supposedly mistreating JT. "I was so real he thought I was regular & he was the cute one," she continued. "Leave me TF alone."

Several outlets, including the No Jumper podcast, have reported on the tweets as though they're clearly about Lil Uzi Vert. While that much hasn't been confirmed by either party, it's very possible that they could be.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

The City Girls just released their stellar music video for "Flewed Out" with Lil Baby. On Lil Uzi Vert's side, we're still waiting for his long-awaited collaborative project with Future.