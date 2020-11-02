The mystery continues... Are Lil Uzi Vert and JT (of the City Girls) dating? Were they ever in a relationship? Or are they trying to dupe the world into thinking that they're together when, in reality, there's nothing going on?

Fans of the two rap sensations have been confused about the nature of their relationship. Most recently, JT, who has been linked to Uzi for much of this year, tweeted that she would "drink glass" getting ever getting back with "that fuck boy". People assumed that she was speaking about Lil Uzi Vert and, considering the fact that he just posted a picture of them together this weekend, they may have been right.

Sharing a bathroom mirror selfie of himself and JT, Uzi promptly deleted the picture, but that wasn't before the world had something to say about it.

"This what he was rushing back to after the fight," said Gervonta Davis. "Lmaoooo omg," wrote Yung Miami, JT's best friend.

JT herself had something to say, hitting Twitter and denying that the picture is recent.

"That picture is old," she wrote. "Let it go."

She also clarified her height, telling her followers that she's 5'2" after appearing much shorter than Uzi in the picture.

According to fans of the City Girls, JT was spotted recently rocking a similar wig and nails so, this picture might not actually be old. Do you think she's trying to cover up their relationship? Or is Uzi playing the role of a toxic ex?