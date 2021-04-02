Lil Uzi Vert Assists On Posthumous FXXXY Single "Yeah Kool"

We received sad news back in September when we learned that FXXXXY passed away at the young age of 25. The rapper-producer was one of Future's artists and was on his way up when he reportedly lost his life due to complications while undergoing a medical procedure. Six months later, FXXXY's music lives on with his posthumous single "Yeah Kool" featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

The pair share bars on the Supah Mario production where they speak on their come-up and why they deserve attention. We're not sure what the late Dallas rapper's team has in store for the future, but we'll keep you updated as soon as we know. Following his death, FXXXXY's family issued a statement where they expressed their shock about his passing and gratitude to those who supported them through a difficult time.

"We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to his many friends and acquaintances who’ve reached out to us in this extremely difficult time. He lived music with every breath he took and his focus and drive were unmatched. May his contributions to the music industry live forever. CC 4 Life!” Stream "Yeah Kool" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

B*tches gave up on me, know they regret it

The n*ggas they f*ckin’ get fired from Denny’s

That's what you get for exposing your feelings (Yeah)

If you were silent, would’ve listened (Yeah)

Check my streams, if I said it, I meant it (Yeah)

