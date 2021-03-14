Future is undeniably one of rap's most powerful forces, namely for his role in popularizing Atlanta trap music among a slew of other accolades. He cemented this status in 2017 with the release of his sixth-studio album Hndrxx, which arrived just one week after releasing his self-titled fifth studio album. He made history by becoming the first artist to release two Billboard 200 chart-topping albums in consecutive weeks, and the former project was met with positive critical reviews. While surely an impressive era, the hitmaker thinks he would've blocked Michael Jackson's insanely successful Thriller album from being as popular as it was had he been around in the 80s.



The 37-year-old Atlanta rapper co-signed a comparison made by a fan, reposting a screenshot of a tweet where the bold statement was made. "If 'HNDRXX' woulda came out in 1982 MJ woulda never blew up," penned the fan, suggesting that MJ's Thriller, which is the current best-selling album in history, would've maybe run into some commercial trouble had Future been around. His manager wrote on the screenshot, "That's deep and one helluva compliment."

Resharing his manager's post in his story, Future added, "just saying...." seemingly in full agreement with the statements.

While Future's commercial success is remarkable, this comparison does seem a bit unfounded. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments!



