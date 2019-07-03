It's no secret that Lil Uzi Vert is in a strange place right now. At least, where matters of his career are concerned. Not long ago, in 2017 to be specific, Uzi was riding the highs of "XO Tour Life," one of the biggest songs of the entire year. Not long after that came Luv Is Rage 2, an album that cemented him as one of the game's most promising young rappers. Yet what should have been a triumphant seizing of momentum was instead a moment of artistic stagnation, borne largely from the negligence of his label-heads DJ Drama and Don Cannon. Or so Uzi would have us believe.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Either way, the delay(s) of Eternal Atake has been one of the industry's biggest mysteries, and it seems to have taken a toll on Lil Uzi Vert's drive. Now, fans have been left concerned after Uzi appeared to have canceled the remainder of his European tour. A user from R/hiphopheads first noticed some of the venues making the confirmation, with Ireland's "Longitude Festival" claiming he canceled the "rest of his European run."

In any case, that hasn't stopped Uzi from indulging in a little bit of retail therapy, opting to drop bags on a small shoe collection (you can see that on his current Instagram story, as of this moment). Though it must be frustrating for Uzi's European fanbase to hear this unfortunate news, perhaps it's worth asking whether the man is truly happy? Is this a "tears of a clown" situation, in which one of the game's bright talents is slowly dying on the inside?