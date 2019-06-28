Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of Lil Uzi Vert's highly-anticipated album Eternal Atake. The last time Uzi released a full-length project it was all the way back in August of 2017 with Luv Is Rage 2 and with Eternal Atake, there has been a ton of uncertainty, especially when it came to his label situation with DJ Drama and Don Cannon. Uzi has expressed his displeasure with his record label in the past, although recently, it appears as though Jay-Z's Roc Nation imprint is taking care of his situation.

Even with new representation, Eternal Atake's release is still up in the air but that hasn't stopped Lil Uzi from expressing gratitude to his new label. The rapper went on his Instagram story last night with the message "I love Roc Nation. I feel so normal. Thank you."

Roc Nation replied to the rapper saying "right back at you" which is some wholesome content we can all get behind.

This is a far cry from Uzi's interactions with Generation Now which seemed to be an exercise in futility for the rapper. Uzi is one of the most unique voices in the game right now and with two years in between projects, fans are starting to grow increasingly impatient.

Perhaps Uzi's new relationship with Roc Nation will turn into a release at some point.